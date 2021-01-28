Upgrades address chronic standing water around Hessen Cassel Road area

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Relief from standing water is coming to a far-south side neighborhood.

Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry, City Council members, City Utilities and Public Works representatives and others gathered Thursday to celebrate the completion of the first phase and break ground on the second phase of the Hessen Cassel Road stormwater/sidewalk project.

Fort Wayne Neighborhood Drainage Improvements map (City of Fort Wayne City Utilities)

The projects will improve drainage for 13 neighborhoods, 2,300 homes, and 70 businesses, and connect them with new sidewalks.

“We can’t be a thriving community without excellent services from City Utilities. Through the proactive efforts of City Utilities, we’ve made numerous infrastructure improvements throughout the community, including many neighborhoods in southeast Fort Wayne. This multi-phased project in the Hessel Cassel Road area is helping many homes and has the added value of new sidewalks,” said Mayor Henry. “I continue to be encouraged by the ongoing commitment to investing in our neighborhoods.”

Phase 1 of the project saw $2.1 million in drainage improvements just south of Tillman Road to Stardale Drive. The upgrades included new stormwater pipe, bioswales and ditches, along with more than a mile of new sidewalks.

In Phase 2, drainage improvements will stretch from Stardale Drive to Oxford Street, with 3.5 miles of ditches, bioswales and stormwater pipe, and 2.7 miles of new sidewalks on both sides. A portion of the water main and a sanitary sewer will also be replaced as part of the $3.87 million phase.

“Our stormwater team is excited to see the Hessen Cassel project move forward. We’ve been working with the residents along Hessen Cassel for a few years now, and I know they share in our excitement,” said Anne Marie Smrchek, Engineering Manager for Sewer and Stormwater. “We are pleased to be able to address the drainage issues in the area and to be able to partner with Public Works to bring the much-needed sidewalks that will provide safe connectivity for pedestrians and bicyclists.”

The project will touch neighborhoods including Branning Hills, Casselwood Terrace, Eastland Gardens, Hickory Grove, Trier Ridge Park, Rolling Rose, Village Wood Community, Congress-McKinnie, Village Green, Colonial Heritage, Hoevelwood and Greater McMillen Park.