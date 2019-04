UPDATE: Missing Ohio woman last seen in Fort Wayne found Deborah Jetter (Photo: Cincinnati Police Department) [ + - ] Video

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - According to the Cincinnati Police Department a missing Ohio woman who was last seen in Fort Wayne has been found.

Deborah Jetter, 69, was delcared missing after visiting her family at the Heritage Park Nursing Home in Fort Wayne Sunday night.

Cincinnati police say she was found safe and the alert was canceled around 10:45 p.m. on Tuesday. Police did not say where she was found.