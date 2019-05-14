UPDATE: Map glitch shows Fort Wayne area without power

A glitch on Indiana Michigan Power’s website mistakenly shows an area of northeast Indiana included in a large power outage Tuesday morning.

According to officials, all 13,000 customers indicated on the map are without power are in the South Bend-Elkhart region. Half of those customers have since had power restored. A glitch on the company’s website shows one area that stretches from South Bend to an area of northeast Allen County. Indiana Michigan Power says that section of the map is inaccurate.

The website showed the time the outage started was around 6:30 Tuesday morning. The estimated time of restoration given at 7:30 a.m. was 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Officials say the outage was caused by an equipment issue affecting several substations.