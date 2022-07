FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Unity Performing Arts Foundation has several programs coming up that families can get involved with.

The foundation’s Program Manager, Mikki Curry, joined First News Sunday on July 10 to discuss them, including the upcoming Summer Artistic Workshop.

The workshop runs Monday through Friday this week, and there are still spots available to sign your child up.

Signup information can be found at the Unity Performing Arts Foundation’s website.