NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) — A farm with a rich history dating back nearly two centuries is in the beginning phase of a transformation that aims to make nature accessible for people of all abilities.

Marylands Farm Park will sit at 559 Rose Avenue in New Haven, where the city’s first farm was established in 1825 by President John Quincy Adams, according to a release from the city’s parks and recreation department.

On Wednesday afternoon, members of the New Haven and Adams Township Parks and Recreation departments unveiled their plans for the new park, the first phase of which is projected to be complete in late 2024 or early 2025, the release said.

The property’s current owner organized a group a few years ago with a common love for nature, history and farming. Together, the group developed a vision for an experience that’s unique to the area.

One main focus of the vision was to include features accessible to those living with disabilities, and the grassroots group met with local organizations to bring those ideas to life. One feature being implemented, suggested by The League nonprofit, is an 8-foot wide asphalt trail with a way-finding edge leader strip for those with vision loss. There will also be a wheelchair-accessible parking lot and a trail that weaves around the property.

Marylands Farm Park site plan for Phase 1 Marylands Farm Park plan for farm animal viewing

The plan is to eventually transform the space into a Fort Wayne trailhead.

The site plan for the six-acre property lists the historic homestead established in 1870, a log cabin for groups to gather, a sensory trail, a nature playground, and more. Learn more about the park on the official website.