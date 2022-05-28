FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Among the many festivals to enjoy throughout the summer is the Arab Festival, which celebrates the Arab world and its cultural diversity right here in Fort Wayne.

You’ll want to come hungry, because the food is a highlight of the event. Dishes include hummus, baba ghannouj, falafel, shawarma, baklawa, and more.

At the traditional “souk,” in the customary style of the bazaar markets in many cities of the Arab world, you can find authentic goods, handicrafts, art, clothes and more. Camel rides are a family favorite among the returning activities, and entertainment includes special performances both days.

Organizers said the diversity of the Arab-American community in northeast Indiana and Ohio is represented at the event that offers a chance for learning and connecting across cultures.

The free event is at Headwaters Park’s Rothschild Pavilion on June 4 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. and June 5 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.