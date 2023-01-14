FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A local camp giving children and adults the opportunity to move beyond their boundaries is gearing up for its first-ever Boots & Bourbon event.

Camp Red Cedar will host the event at the camp’s Lodge on Thursday, March 2. See the interview above to learn more about the event.

Boots & Bourbon costs $150 per ticket and includes 2 bourbon or signature cocktail drinks, heavy hors d’oeuvres from local places, and unlimited beer and wine. Tickets are also available for tables of six. Tickets are limited. All funds raised will help Camp Red Cedar’s mission. Click here to learn more and purchase tickets.