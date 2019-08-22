University of St. Francis again rewarding those who Pay It Forward

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The University of Saint Francis is once again rewarding students who are helping to make the world a better place with the Pay It Forward Scholarship.

The University will grant a full-tuition scholarship (tuition and fees) and two half-tuition scholarships (tuition and fees) for the 2020-2021 academic year. The scholarships are renewable for up to four years.

The scholarships are available for first-time and transfer students who are seeking their first undergraduate degree at the University of Saint Francis. In order to receive the scholarship, students must attend classes full-time at the Fort Wayne or Crown Point location. The scholarship can’t be added on to other institutional scholarships.

Applicants for the scholarship will be asked to write an essay sharing a time in their life when they “paid it forward” to someone else to make the world a better place.

To apply for the Pay It Forward Scholarship, click here.