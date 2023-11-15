FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Wednesday, the University of Saint Francis (USF) unveiled improvements to the university’s College of Health Sciences.

The improvements encompassed several aspects of the College of Health Services after the university finished the project this fall:

Nursing Resource Center

Graduate Health Sciences classrooms

Acute Care classroom

Sonography Lab

Simulation Lab

“We will make sure our students have access to the most up-to-date knowledge and tools they’ll need to succeed,” said USF Interim President Lance Richey.

USF invested $1.23 million into the construction improvements, and additional funds for equipment.

The university also announced it received $250,000 from the Doermer Family Foundation to create the Doermer Family Foundation Immersive Laboratory.

Angie Harrell, USF associate vice president for Healthcare Relations, said the facility will allow students to experience several medical simulations.

“The immersive room can instantly be transformed into an emergency room, a moving ambulance, a client’s home or any sort of real-life situation that a student may encounter when they enter the workforce,” Harrell said.