FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The University of Saint Francis (USF) will have their annual performances by the Jesters program this spring.

The performances will take place on Saturday, March 11 at 6 p.m. and Sunday, March 12 at 3 p.m.

The host site for the event is the USF North Campus Auditorium, located on 2702 Spring St.

The Jesters is an interdisciplinary performing arts group that allows people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) to showcase their talents. The program’s purpose is to improve the quality of life for people with these disabilities through performing arts through self-expression, self-esteem and socialization.

The group focuses on co-creation to allow artists and participants above eight years old to create original, comprehensive work and emphasize the areas they succeed in.

This year, the Jesters will perform “That Jester Thing” for both shows. The performance will contain music, dance, theater, improvisation and visual art to tell a story about managing mayhem through their craft. The show will also showcase the monarch’s role for a jester in the historical court.

The Jesters program has been showcased at the University of Saint Francis since 1978.

Tickets are available for purchase at the door or can be ordered beforehand by calling USF Creative Arts.

For more information on the Jesters, you can contact their program director Allison Ballard at aballard@sf.edu.