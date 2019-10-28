University of Saint Francis to discontinue several programs

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The University of Saint Francis has announced academic changes that include the discontinuation of a number of programs starting next fall.

The university’s board of trustees last week approved the implementation of a new strategic plan. The plan calls cuts to two masters programs, 11 bachelor’s degree programs, one associate degree program and seven minors, effective fall 2020.

About 30 students whose primary major is in one of the 15 programs will be impacted, the school said. That figures out to fewer than 1.5 percent of the university’s student population.

Eleven faculty members will be affected by the program changes. They were notified and will remain employed at the university through May 15, 2020.

University President President Sister M. Elise Kriss said the decision to pull programs was “difficult” but necessary.

“Making decisions on academic programs is very difficult, but also necessary to address the current and future interests of USF students,” said Sister Kriss. “These decisions were made with extensive discussion, research and input from administration, faculty, staff and students, as well as outside consultants. With the many opportunities and challenges facing higher education, successful universities must have the foresight to make necessary changes to thrive in this competitive environment.”

