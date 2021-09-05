University of Saint Francis set to host President’s Art Gala

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – On September 11th, the University of Saint Francis will host its President’s Art Gala. The gala will feature artwork from Herman Aguirre.

The gala will also feature artwork large-scale mixed-media works by USF alumna Karina Serapio Rendon.

The gala is from 6-9 p.m. at the Mimi and Ian Rolland Art and Visual Communication Center. include hors d’oeuvres, a cash bar, live music featuring the eclectic and unique sounds of KelsiCote, and a meet-and-greet with USF President Rev. Dr. Eric Albert Zimmer. It is free and open to the public. The Rolland Center is located off Leesburg Road on the southeast side of campus, 2701 Spring Street.

On Thursday, September 9th, Aguirre will present a lecture starting at 6 p.m. at the USF North Campus Auditorium, 2702 Spring Street.

For more information, contact USF Creative Arts at 260-399-8064 or Molly McGowan at mmcgowan@sf.edu.

