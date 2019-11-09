University of Saint Francis presents: ‘The Sound of Music’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The hills come alive at the University of Saint Francis. The university presents “The Sound of Music.”

The Rodgers & Hammerstein classic will be performed from Friday November 8th through the 17th at the USF Robert Goldstine Performing Arts Center.

The musical is described as:

“When a postulant proves too high-spirited for the religious life, she is dispatched to serve as governess for the seven children of a widowed naval captain. Her growing rapport with the youngsters, coupled with her generosity of spirit, gradually captures the heart of the stern captain, and they marry. Upon returning from their honeymoon they discover that Austria has been invaded by the Nazis, who demand the captain’s immediate service in their navy. The family’s narrow escape over the mountains to Switzerland on the eve of World War II provides one of the most thrilling and inspirational finales ever presented in the theater. The motion picture version remains the most popular movie musical of all time.”

The university says they chose this musical because it’s a classic from the beginning to the end.

