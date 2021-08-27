University of Saint Francis is once again offering the Pay it Forward Scholarship

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Once again this year, WANE 15 and the University of Saint Francis are partnering for the Pay it Forward Scholarship. The scholarship is available to incoming students who exhibit a commitment to service and helping others. 

At the University of Saint Francis, it’s believed that acts of kindness make the world a better place. If you share that sentiment, you’re asked to apply for the Pay it Forward Scholarship.

One student will be awarded a full-tuition scholarship (tuition and fees) and two students will be awarded half-tuition scholarships (tuition and fees) for the 2022-23 academic year. The Pay It Forward Scholarships are renewable up to four years.

To be considered for the scholarship, applicants must be first-time students seeking their first undergraduate degree at USF, and must write a compelling essay explaining how they’ve helped someone else in life. The deadline to apply is November 1. A winner will be announced in December.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss