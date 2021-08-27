University of Saint Francis is once again offering the Pay it Forward Scholarship

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Once again this year, WANE 15 and the University of Saint Francis are partnering for the Pay it Forward Scholarship. The scholarship is available to incoming students who exhibit a commitment to service and helping others.

At the University of Saint Francis, it’s believed that acts of kindness make the world a better place. If you share that sentiment, you’re asked to apply for the Pay it Forward Scholarship.

One student will be awarded a full-tuition scholarship (tuition and fees) and two students will be awarded half-tuition scholarships (tuition and fees) for the 2022-23 academic year. The Pay It Forward Scholarships are renewable up to four years.

To be considered for the scholarship, applicants must be first-time students seeking their first undergraduate degree at USF, and must write a compelling essay explaining how they’ve helped someone else in life. The deadline to apply is November 1. A winner will be announced in December.