University of Saint Francis hosts its 13th Annual Formula for Life 5K

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The University of Saint Francis hosted the 13th Annual Formula for Life 5K located on campus at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

The event proceeds went towards supporting the Our Lady of Perpetual Help Orphanage and its neighbors in Cap-Haitien, Haiti.

Co-leaders for Formula for Life, Cydney Christensen and Tyra Grischke, spoke about the importance of raising support for the orphanage through this 5k. Christensen said, “We’re trying to raise $40,000 to finish putting a roof on the orphanage, and then we will help them with their psychological, and medical care. We’re hoping to travel down there this summer actually to give them that care since COVID we were not allowed to travel.”

When asked how she came to be a leader for this event, Grischke said, “I just felt so drawn to help these kids came from such unfortunate circumstances. I just want to do everything I can to give them the best life they can possibly have.”

For those who stayed at home, a virtual run/walk was available. To participate, there was a $15 fee which included a t-shirt. The virtual fee was $10. Proceeds went to their cause.

For those participating on campus, the start time was delayed by two-minute intervals to promote social distancing at the starting line.

Participants were eligible for a variety of prize drawings and participants were given a light lunch after the run. All high school seniors and full-time college students were eligible for a $1,000 cash prize and $250 gift card through a drawing.

If you’d like to donate to the Formula for Life, you can reach out via their Facebook page.