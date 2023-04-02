FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Get ready to rock and roll and see who will be crowned the top band. The University of Saint Francis is hosting the Battle of the Bands.

Sydney Wagner with the event stopped by WANE 15 to share more about it. You can see that in the video above.

The USF Battle of the Bands is on Saturday, April 15 at the USF Performing Arts Center. That’s at 431 West Berry Street. The doors open at 6 p.m., and the show starts at 7 p.m. It’s free to attend. You can click here for more information.