FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – On Saturday, the Unity Spiritual Center is giving Fort Wayne residents a chance to buy its homemade soup, which is a Johnny Appleseed Festival Favorite.

Vegetable beef and barely soups will be sold in jars. They were cooked over an open fire in large kettles, like it’s been done at the annual festival for the last 15 years.

The soup sale runs from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at 3232 Crescent Avenue.