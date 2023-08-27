FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Monday will mark the 60-year anniversary of the infamous “I Have a Dream” speech Dr. Martin Luther King gave at the March on Washington.

To honor this Reverand Bill McGill and other community leaders alongside the MLK club of Fort Wayne will march from Fourth Street across the Martin Luther King Jr. bridge in downtown Fort Wayne.

The march is open to all and will proceed down Clinton to the courthouse green. On the green music and prayer will be offered to all willing to attend. The event will conclude with Reverand McGill reciting Dr. King’s speech in its entirety to acknowledge the amount of work that still needs to be done.

Reverand McGill said, “Like our entire nation, Fort Wayne has yet to overcome its racial stagnation or seal the cracks in equality`s foundation. This is no time for complacency, we must move forward courageously.”

The march is set to begin at 5:00 p.m. Sunday, August 27.