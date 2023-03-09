FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – United Way of Allen County has a new office in downtown Fort Wayne, with a goal to continue connecting with the community.

Dr. Robert Haworth, the organization’s CEO and president, said the new location on West Berry Street is near several partners they work with to provide social services in Allen County and “boldly impact key community issues.”

The organization held an open house Thursday to celebrate.

Haworth said he was excited about “our ability to show off our space, but more importantly to show off the work of United Way and what it’s doing in our community.”