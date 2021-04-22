United Way of DeKalb Co. to host Day of Caring, taking applications for volunteers and projects

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The United Way of DeKalb County announced its 25th annual Day of Caring will be held on June 25 and is now accepting project and volunteer applications.

“The goal of this event is to connect homeowners and nonprofit agencies with a need to enthusiastic volunteers ready to help complete projects for the overall benefit of an improved community,” the United Way of DeKalb County said.

Last year the organization said the event brought together 180 volunteers to complete 29 projects for homeowners and nonprofit agencies during a pandemic. In 2019, 622 volunteers completed 70 projects.

The United Way of DeKalb County said it is looking for hard-working volunteers to complete Day of Caring service projects for agencies and homeowners.

United Way of Dekalb County is accepting project applications in Auburn, Ashley, St. Joe, Butler, Garrett, Hamilton, Spencerville and Waterloo. Projects that do not require a specific skill set for completion can include but not be limited to, exterior painting, trimming bushes, weeding flower beds, staining handicap ramps, organizing rummage sale items and cleaning gutters. Projects that require specific skills can include replacing fence slats, building sheds or ramps, and doing minor exterior home repairs.

Project and volunteer application are due to the United Way office by May 7.

Day of Caring sponsorship opportunities are also now available and due at the United Way office by May 7. Sponsorship opportunities range from $250 to $2,500 with varying benefits offered at each level.

Anyone with questions regarding a potential project, volunteer needs or sponsorship opportunities, is asked to contact the Resource Development Coordinator, Mark Burnworth at 260-927-0995 or by emailing mark@unitedwaydekalb.org.

All applications can be found on United Way’s website or by visiting their office located at 950 W. 15th street in Auburn.