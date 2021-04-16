United Way of Allen County’s $10K donation to Hoosier’s Feeding the Hungry

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – United Way of Allen County has donated $10,000 to Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry’s “Meat” the Need Initiative to help ensure that hunger relief agencies serving food-insecure residents within Allen County continue to have access to nutritious meat.

According to Feeding America, an estimated 65,321 Allen County residents regularly struggle with food insecurity, 25,337 of which are children.

“More than ever, families are struggling to buy groceries. Food banks, pantries and soup kitchens work to protect the most vulnerable and under-served in our communities and these agencies continue to face increased demand during these uncertain times.” Said Amber Zecca, Fund Development Director of Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry. “Proper nutrition is vital to the health of all Hoosiers. That is why protein is so important and sadly, it is also the hardest commodity for food banks to obtain, especially now.”

“United Way of Allen County’s contribution will cover the processing cost of approximately 8,000 pounds of donated livestock and deer – providing over 32,000 more meals through local hunger relief agencies. We are so grateful for their continued support of our efforts in responding to the needs of those in the community facing hunger. A meal provided to a person in need means reduced hunger and increased disposable income because they can spend less on food. Right now, that is so important.” said Debra Treesh, Executive Director of Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry.