United Way of Allen County names new CEO

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The United Way of Allen County has a new leader.

Matthew Purkey has been hired as the organization’s new president and CEO. The United Way announced the hire Monday.

He replaces David Nicole, who left in early September. Sue Ehinger had served as interim president and CEO.

Purkey has led both the United Way of the Greater Dayton Area and United Way of Northeast Georgia, and graduated from United Way World Wide’s Executive Leadership Development Program. Purkey is also United States Marine Corps veteran.

“I am humbled by the trust and support of the Board. What an honor to serve in such a generous community,” said Purkey. “I look forward to leading United Way of Allen County into a new decade of strengthened collaboration, expanded impact, and committed service to our donors, agency partners, and those who benefit from our work.”

Sue Ehinger, board chair for United Way of Allen County, described Purkey as a proven leader.

“We are excited to have Matthew accept this important leadership role in our community,” said Sue Ehinger, Board Chair for United Way of Allen County. “He is a proven servant leader with a passion for the United Way mission, has demonstrated success in building and leading high-performance teams, and has developed comprehensive strategies that respond to the needs of the community.”