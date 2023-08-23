FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For the 31st year, United Way of Allen County is giving back to the community for its Day of Caring event Wednesday.

Over 1,500 volunteers are out in the community helping local nonprofits with any help they may need for the day. There will be over 63 projects throughout the Fort Wayne area.

United Way of Allen County’s Annual Day of Caring kicked off with breakfast and community awards at Parkview Field. From there, volunteers traveled throughout the community to start working on projects.

Volunteers participating in United Way of Allen County Day of Caring

Projects take anywhere from four to eight hours to complete and volunteer teams range in size from three to 100 people. The work being done takes place within Allen County at nonprofit agencies, organizations, schools, or private residences recommended by NeighborLink.

“Day of Caring is our largest volunteering event. United Way continuously engages individuals through volunteerism, and on this day, over 1,500 community members come together to serve our friends, family, and neighbors. Volunteers help us live out our mission of boldly impacting critical community issues, making our community a better place to work, play, and live.” Rob Haworth, President and CEO of United Way of Allen County.

