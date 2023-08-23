FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For the 31st year, United Way of Allen County is giving back to the community for its Day of Caring event Wednesday.
Over 1,500 volunteers are out in the community helping local nonprofits with any help they may need for the day. There will be over 63 projects throughout the Fort Wayne area.
United Way of Allen County’s Annual Day of Caring kicked off with breakfast and community awards at Parkview Field. From there, volunteers traveled throughout the community to start working on projects.
Projects take anywhere from four to eight hours to complete and volunteer teams range in size from three to 100 people. The work being done takes place within Allen County at nonprofit agencies, organizations, schools, or private residences recommended by NeighborLink.
“Day of Caring is our largest volunteering event. United Way continuously engages individuals through volunteerism, and on this day, over 1,500 community members come together to serve our friends, family, and neighbors. Volunteers help us live out our mission of boldly impacting critical community issues, making our community a better place to work, play, and live.”Rob Haworth, President and CEO of United Way of Allen County.
Here are some places volunteers will be: I&M/AEP, Parkview, and Visit Fort Wayne teams will be collaborating to remove invasive plants for Fort Wayne Parks & Recreation at Guldlin Park, 400 Van Buren St.
Franklin Electric will be working on landscaping needs for Safety Village, 1270 S. Phoenix Parkway.
STAR Financial will be completing landscaping, interior museum clean up, staining and painting, and cleaning of the Memorial Wall at Veteran
s National Memorial Shrine and Museum, 2122 ODay Rd.
The Rescue Mission and the DeHayes Group will be teaming up to complete landscaping on the courtyards and walking trails around Lutheran Life Villages, 6701 S. Anthony Blvd.