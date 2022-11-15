FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — To celebrate 100 years of United Way of Allen County, the Embassy Theatre and the Grand Wayne Convention Center each hosted events to commemorate the organization’s achievements.

The Embassy hosted an awards event, while the Grand Wayne Center hosted a gala.

The United Way of Allen County recognized local organizations for their efforts to make the community a better place.

United Way of Allen County Board Chair John Court spoke about the process donation money goes through regarding United Way’s core four pillars before it is implemented into a cause United Way believes in.