United Way kicks off annual Day of Caring

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — United Way of Allen County is kicking off their annual Day of Caring this week.

Here is a list of some of the projects and groups helping Wednesday, August 21:

Fort Wayne Metals; Haines, Isenbarger & Skiba LLC; 3Rivers Federal Credit Union; and Woodlan Jr./Sr. High School will be collaborating on various projects to ensure the site is a safe and fun environment for girls to learn and grow at Girl Scouts Camp, 17107 Griffin Rd.

Lincoln Financial Group will be working to improve the Old Fort to establish the site as a historic education center for Northeast Indiana at 1201 Spy Run Ave.

Embassy Theatre, Healthier Moms and Babies, and MKM Architecture + Design will be teaming up to paint the building used for Franke Park Day Camp for Parks and Recreation at 3411 Sherman Blvd.

Indiana Michigan Power will be completing multiple projects to help the camp encourage children and adults with disabilities to move beyond their boundaries through recreation activities, outdoor education, creative arts, and interaction with horses at Camp Red Cedar, 3900 Hursh Rd.

David Nicole, President and CEO of United Way of Allen County will be available at 8:30 a.m. at the wrap of the Day of Caring breakfast at Headwaters Park East Pavilion for additional interviews.

Established in 1922, United Way of Allen County is a not-for-profit organization that cultivates and advances community solutions that address the most critical issues around basic needs, education, financial stability, and healthy lives.

For more information, visit www.unitedwayallencounty.org.