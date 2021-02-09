United Way asks public to donate to February food drive to fight food insecurities

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The United Way of Allen County announced it has organized a Food Drive for Feb. 22-26 that will benefit the Associated Churches of Fort Wayne and the Allen County and Community Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Indiana.

“Community support is critical right now because more than 60,000 people in Allen County are struggling with food insecurity. Together we can accomplish so much more—feed so many more—than we could have done alone,” shares Maia Pfeffer, Resource Development & Community Engagement Coordinator for Community Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Indiana.

United Way said food donations needed include: canned meat/protein, peanut butter, canned beans, boxed dinners, rice and pasta. These items must be unopened, non-perishable, not homemade, not expired and not in glass containers.

Public locations for drop off of food items include:

Club Soda: 235 E Superior St, Fort Wayne, IN 46802

Coney Island: 131 W Main St, Fort Wayne, IN 46802

Conjure Coffee: 701 Columbia Ave, Fort Wayne, IN 46805

Conjure Coffee (Botanical Conservatory): 1100 S Calhoun St, Fort Wayne, IN 46802

Cookie Cottage: 620 W Washington Center Rd, Fort Wayne, IN 46825

Copper Spoon: 301 W Jefferson Blvd #100, Fort Wayne, IN 46802

DeBrand Fine Chocolates (Headquarters): 10105 Auburn Park Drive, Fort Wayne, IN 46825

JK O’Donnell’s: 121 W Wayne St, Fort Wayne, IN 46802

Summit City Brewerks: 1501 E Berry St #106, Fort Wayne, IN 46803

West Central Microcreamery: 725 Union St, Fort Wayne, IN 46802

Companies can request food collection bins prior to Feb. 15 in order to receive materials from United Way of Allen County in time to collect food during food drive.

“There has been an increase in the number of families seeking emergency food support due to the disruptions and hardships created by COVID-19, and at the same time, a decrease in in-kind food donations due to cancellations of many food drives. These donations are so important to keeping our food pantries stocked,” explains Kelley Bawmann, Development Director and Volunteer Coordinator for Associated Churches of Fort Wayne and Allen County.

Anyone wanting to participate in the food drive can receive materials by reaching out to volunteer@uwacin.org prior to Feb. 15.