FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It’s a taste of home for Timea Csibi. Chimney cakes are a sweet treat that originated in Transylvania and are popular throughout Europe.

Csibi and her family moved to the United State from Hungary in 2014 and settled in Fort Wayne in 2017. Now, she’ll share part of her heritage with her new home.

Chimney Cakes Bakery and Caffe will open soon on West Main Street. Some may recall having Csibi’s chimney cakes at Farmer’s Markets, but this will be the first brick and mortar location.

Cinnamon Chimney Cake (Photo Courtesy Chimney Cake Bakery & Caffe)

A chimney cake is a large, hallow spiral of dough that’s hand rolled and baked on a special wooden cylinder. They’re most often covered in sugar or cinnamon and are sweet, but the bakery plans to make some savory ones too.

The caffe, located at 1202 W. Main St., hopes to open by the end of the month, but an official date hasn’t been set yet.