The West Hall of the Union Street Market at Electric Works is shown Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Union Street Market, the public market and food hall at Electric Works, will open for business later this month.

Electric Works officials said Friday the market will open to the public on Tuesday, Nov. 22.

Union Street Market will launch with 13 vendors that will look to bring the region’s best variety of food and drinks to the market. The space will provide guests with not only a place to eat and drink, but also to shop for fresh food.

Ted Spitzer, Union Street Market’s director of planning and development, said he was excited about what the market can bring to Fort Wayne.

“Back in 2011, community leaders and visionaries began exploring the idea of having a public

market in Fort Wayne, where local, independent businesses would sell foods grown and

produced in Northeast Indiana,” said Spitzer. “The opening of Union Street Market fulfills that vision.”

Spitzer added: “All of the Market’s merchants are regional food entrepreneurs who produce a

wide range of foods, including fresh and cured meats, seafood, cheese, baked goods, ciders,

kombucha, barbecue, local honey, and Mexican specialties.”

Union Street Market will operate from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.

It will be closed on Thanksgiving.

For more information, you can visit Union Street Market’s website.