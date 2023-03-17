FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – You can take care of both the main course and dessert with new sandwich and pastry shops coming to Union Street Market.

Grabill Amish Pastries is now at Union Street Market at Electric Works.

Grabill Amish Pastries, a known favorite for sweet treats, is now open in the East Hall.

On the other side of the market, in the West Hall, is Buyamba Sandwich Company. According to Facebook, the shop is set to open Monday.

Buyamba Sandwich Company is coming to Union Street Market at Electric Works.

The sandwich shop donates a portion of its earnings to two not-for-profits founded by the owners. The goal is to make an impact around the world, specifically in developing nations.

Check out the full list of vendors in Union Street Market online.