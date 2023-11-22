FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Union Street Market on the campus of Electric Works celebrated its one year anniversary Wednesday. The food hall and public market opened a year ago. Over time, the market and number of merchants have grown. Currently, the market has 18 merchants.

Union Street Market will be open until 9 p.m. Wednesday evening during Night of Lights with discounts, gift cards, giveaways, and live music.

“A year ago we were scrambling to get open and you know we did it with 13 businesses and now we are at 18, still growing still have phenomenal support from the public,” said Ermin Husidic, Union Street Market director.

There is a special viewing of Night of Lights fireworks on the Electric Works rooftop for those registered, the area is normally closed to the public.

The celebration will continue into the weekend, Union Street Market will hold their second annual Holiday Artisan Market to kick off small business Saturday.

Hours for the Holiday Artisan Market:

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.