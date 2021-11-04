Union Street Market announces first tenants for Electric Works indoor food market

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Union Street Market on Thursday announced the first set of merchants who will occupy the new indoor food market at Electric Works when it opens next fall.

“Union Street Market will be a unique place to eat, drink and shop from local farmers and food entrepreneurs,” said Jeff Kingsbury of Ancora, the lead developer of Electric Works. “The merchants we announced today have been selected to create a vibrant seven day a week public market and food hall for northeast Indiana.”

“These six merchants reflect exactly what we are seeking: talented local producers of innovative foods and beverages who understand the magic that happens when independent businesses come together in a market setting,” said Ted Spitzer, Union Street Market’s director of planning & development. “The range of products they represent – from breads and pastries baked in the Market to hand-crafted ciders and kombucha to innovative dining options – exemplify the rapidly developing food scene in Fort Wayne and the blossoming of creative food businesses.”

Merchants opening at Union Street Market in fall 2022 will include:

Bird and Cleaver, the popular Fort Wayne restaurant owned and operated by the husband-and-wife culinary team of John and Lindsay Cheesebrew, is being reborn at Union Street Market. “Our vegetarian and vegan offerings attracted a devoted following before the pandemic closed us down last year,” Lindsay Cheesebrew said. “We can’t wait to relaunch in Union Street Market, where we will be surrounded by other entrepreneurs who share our love for great local food.”

With demand for gluten-free baked goods growing rapidly, Wendy Serban of Good Riddance! Gluten-Free Bakery is ready to transition from a home-based business to a fully equipped production kitchen. “Union Street Market offers the perfect next step for my business. The Market is keeping the cost of getting started low by providing the kitchen exhaust, walk-in refrigerators, and sinks, and it will have a built-in customer base with all the employees and residents at Electric Works,” Serban said. “For over eight years, I have been providing delicious Celiac-safe, gluten-free baked goods to the community and am excited to make them more accessible at Union Street Market.”

Tyler Butcher and Logan Barger are childhood friends whose passion for hard cider and wine led them to launch Kekionga Craft Company in an historic cider mill in northeast Fort Wayne. “We make easy drinking, great tasting ciders in lots of interesting flavors, based on the wide variety of apples grown in Indiana and nearby states,” said Butcher. “We also make terrific mead and traditional grape-based wines.” At their additional location at Union Street Market, Kekionga will offer a dozen ciders on tap, plus fresh cider, cider donuts, and other apple snacks.

Brent Davis of Deli on Main in Van Wert, Ohio has been eyeing an expansion location in downtown Fort Wayne for years, drawn by the city’s vibrant food scene. Spitzer shared excitement for Deli on Main’s offerings. “People from all over western Ohio come to Deli on Main for their amazing smoked meat sandwiches,” Spitzer said. “At Union Street Market, the deli will offer breakfast items, mouth-watering sandwiches, and dinners to go. We can’t wait for them to get started!”

Sarah Trombley created Lunar Infusions in response to persistent demand from friends who sampled her delicious home-brewed kombucha, a fermented beverage that supports digestive health. “I use only the highest quality herbs, fruits and teas, and I source from organic local farms as much as possible,” Trombley said. “At Union Street Market, my stall will offer a rotating selection of kombucha on tap for flights, growler fills, and bottles to go.”

At Conjure Coffee, Corey Waldron combines his love of coffee and background in coffee brewing technology to curate unique flavors and create special coffee-drinking experiences. “At Conjure Coffee we are always looking to innovate, so being part of Electric Works was an easy decision,” Waldron said. “Within Union Street Market, Conjure will offer our fresh roasted coffees and creative espresso drinks, plus our new lineup of delicious gelato, with ingredients sourced from independent small farmers.”

Construction of Electric Works began in January and the campus is on track to open next fall. The Market continues to curate a mix of fresh, specialty and prepared food businesses and efforts to sign up additional merchants to fill the Market’s 25 stalls are moving into higher gear. Local food entrepreneurs are encouraged to visit www.unionstreetmarket.org to learn more about leasing opportunities.