Unified Pastors of Fort Wayne set to host mayoral debate

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – On Tuesday, October 8th, United Pastors of Fort Wayne is hosting a debate between mayoral candidates Mayor Tom Henry and his challenger, Tim Smith.

The debate is set to take place at True Love Missionary Baptist Church, located at 715 E Wallace Street. Doors opens for the debate at 5 p.m., the debate starts at 5:30 p.m.

Pastor Robert Bell says United Pastors of Fort Wayne wanted to host the debate because it gives constituents a chance to hear and listen to the answers provided by the mayoral candidates.

The questions being asked have largely come from the congregations and constituents. The format allows both candidates to have opening and closing statements. The questions will be asked, allowing both candidates to have two minutes to answer, plus a 30 second response of rebuttal.

WANE 15’s Alyssa Ivanson is serving as the debate moderator.

As your local election headquarters, WANE15 is helping you prepare for this upcoming election. We will be hosting our own televised debate.

We’ll pose questions – and Mayor Tom Henry and Republican challenger Tim Smith will discuss the issues. The debate is scheduled for Tuesday, October 29th at 7 p.m. right here on WANE 15.

Election day is one week later.