FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Seals are making a splash at the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo during the expansion of a habitat next year.

A sea lion swims up to a WANE 15 crew during a visit to the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo.

The zoo announced Wednesday on Facebook the “reimagined Coastal Cove”, which focuses on a habitat for seals and sea lions, the latter of which currently swim around in Sea Lion Beach.

According to the post, the habitat will be opening in summer 2024. No further details were released.