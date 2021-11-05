Underdogs take the lead at second week weigh-ins for 7th annual ‘U Can Crush Hunger’ Drive

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The eight schools that are participating in Community Harvest Food Bank’s seventh annual U Can Crush Hunger Campaign are nearing the 100,000 pound goal with only 11,000 pounds to go.

The competing schools include Manchester University, University of Saint Francis, Indiana Tech, Purdue Fort Wayne, Trine University, Huntington University and Ivy Tech. Each school are competing to raise the most amount of food from Oct. 25 – Nov. 12 by using a variety of student-run initiatives. The school that raises the most amount of food earns a travelling trophy.

Last week’s underdog, Manchester University, sprang to first place at week two’s weigh-ins with a total of 28,247 pounds collected.

Second week weigh-ins:

1 st Place: Manchester University with 28,247 pounds

2nd Place: University of Saint Francis with 22,559 pounds

3rd Place: Purdue University Fort Wayne with 12,328 pounds

4th Place: Indiana Tech with 6,882 pounds

5th Place: Ivy Tech with 6,040 pounds

6th Place: Trine University with 5,149 pounds

7th Place: Huntington University with 4,142 pounds

Place: Huntington University with 4,142 pounds 8th Place: Indiana University Fort Wayne with 3,967 pounds

Northeast Indiana communities are asked to be on the lookout for upcoming events from area schools that are gathering donations for the U Can Crush Hunger competition. Monetary donations are also being accepted, with $4 being considered a pound of food. Community members, along with students, staff and students can donate by visiting the U Can Crush Hunger’s website.