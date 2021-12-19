‘Under the Big Top’ art sale has great gifts for any time of the year

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – With the holidays around the corner, a local gallery has unique gift ideas that can be enjoyed year-round.

Tonight, Bread & Circus is offering plenty of choices for that special someone with “Under the Big Top: The Gift of Art”. Over 30 vendors will be open for business at Fort Wayne’s SLAM City Skate Park, located at 1412 S. Anthon Blvd.

At the holiday art sale from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., the subjects of the works that are exhibited will not necessarily have a holiday theme.