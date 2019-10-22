Unattended apartment kitchen leads to cooking fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Fire Department says an unattended apartment kitchen ended with a cooking fire.

Fort Wayne firefighters responded to a reported fire in the kitchen of 5623 Old Dover Blvd. apartment 4. When firefighters arrived, they found moderate smoking showing from the front of the structure.

Upon entering the apartment, a small fire was found in the kitchen which was extinguished in roughly five minutes. Two occupants were home at the time of the fire but were able to self evacuate.

No injuries were reported at the time of the fire. The cause was determined to be an unattended cooking fire.

Firefighters were assisted by Three Rivers Ambulance Paramedics.