While bombs are falling on Kiev, the Ukrainian capital city, a musician with ties to Sweetwater is reporting from there and still playing music as the invasion continues.

Serge Tiagnyriadno, with the Chicago cover band, Leonid and Friends, toured 60 cities in the U.S. last fall.

Serge Tiagnyriadno, Ukrainian musician with Leonid and Friends, played at the Clyde Theatre in October. The Sweetwater All Stars was the back up band.

Now he’s defending his city and the subject of the Facebook page “We Stand with Serge and Ukraine!”

A song he wrote “Prayer for the dying…Glory to Ukraine!” has garnered some $6,000 views on the page.

On Oct. 27, Sweetwater founder and chairman of the board Chuck Surack performed with his band, Sweetwater All Stars, as the backup band when the group played at the Clyde Theatre.

“I love the band,” Surack said in a phone interview Thursday. “I’ve seen them multiple times.”

Surack said he reads most of their Facebook posts, but was unaware of Tiagnyriadno’s role in defending Kiev. Nevertheless, Surack described the situation in Ukraine as “awful.”

Tiagnyriadno is speaking through a Chicago financier, Scott Bauer, and reporting that the Russian Army has been indiscriminate in their bombing. “They are bombing left and right, anything in their sight. The Ukrainian Army has done a masterful job, but at some point they’re going to be outnumbered,” Bauer said.

Earlier Thursday morning, Tiagnyriadno nearly was called to the small town of Ivankiv, now under Russian control. Heavy bombing has reportedly destroyed the Ivankiv Historical and Local History Museum where works by artist Maria Prymachenko were on exhibit,, Bauer reported.

Tiagnyriadno’s fellow musicians are based in Moscw and are Russian.

“I’m talking to the other musicians in Moscow,” Bauer said. “They can’t stand what is going on. I’ve been talking to them around the clock.”