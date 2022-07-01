FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — GFL’s tenure as Fort Wayne’s trash hauler has not begun without a hiccup.

Viewer Cody Sharpe shared a video of a GFL truck missing his home early Friday, the first day of GFL’s contract with the city.

In the video, a GFL truck collects the trash of Sharpe’s neighbor, then continues down Thompson Avenue without collecting Sharpe’s.

Sharpe said he called 3-1-1 to report the missed pickup. A GFL spokesman told WANE 15 the trash has since been collected.

City residents have dealt with inconsistent trash collect the last four years under former trash hauler Red River. As GFL took over the contract, Mayor Tom Henry promised “better days are ahead.”

Here’s how GFL summed up the start of its first day in Fort Wayne: