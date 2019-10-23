UAW Local 2209 voting on new contract with GM

Vehicles pack the parking lot at Ceruti’s Banquet & Event Center at 6325 Illinois Road, where UAW Local 2209 members are voting to ratify a new contract agreement with General Motors.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — UAW Local 2209 members began voting Wednesday on a new contract with General Motors.

Members gathered at the Ceruti’s Banquet & Event Center at 6325 Illinois Road to vote. WANE 15 learned that two additional votes will be held later Wednesday.

The UAW’s 49,000 hourly workers around the country will participate in similar votes necessary to ratify the tentative contract agreement with GM, struck last week.

The deal would give workers a mix of pay raises, lump sum payments and an $11,000 signing bonus. In return, the contract allows GM to proceed with factory closures in Lordstown, Ohio; Warren, Michigan; and near Baltimore.

WANE 15 spoke with several 2209 members off-camera Wednesday. Their responses to the contract varied from “garbage” to “good.” One person speculated that the union would approve the contract but it would be voted down locally.

Local UAW 2209 President Holli Murphy said members can vote on the deal until Friday.