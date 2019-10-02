UAW 2209 members release ‘strike anthem’ rap

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Members of UAW Local 2209 have released a rap video calling for a fair contract as the union’s strike against General Motors stretches on.

R. Spriggie, an assembly line worker at Fort Wayne Assembly whose real name is Richard Spriggs II, released a music video titled “Burn Barrel – Strike Anthem” featuring Justin Wade. It calls for a fair contract with support for GM’s temporary workers.

“Need a new contract / it better be what we asked / you say no? / then the picket line is where we at,” raps R. Spriggie, dressed in a shirt that reads “GM got me truck’d up.”

Bargaining continues between GM and the UAW with the union’s strike in its third week. The automaker has reportedly lost an estimated $1 billion so far during the strike, and workers are living on $250 per week in strike pay.

