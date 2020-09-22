U-turn along SR 116 results in crash; 2 hospitalized

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Two drivers were hurt Tuesday morning in a crash in Whitley County.

Police and medics were called around 4:20 a.m. to S.R. 116 on a report of a crash.

According to a Whitley County Sheriff’s Department’s report, Samantha Thompson, 32, of Huntington was headed northwest on S.R. 116 in a white 2008 Hyundai Elantra when she became lost and attempted a U-turn in the roadway. Thompson did not see a southeast-bound red 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt driven by 42-year-old Brian Slagal of Columbia City.

The Cobalt struck the Elantra in the passenger side, the report said.

Both drivers were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries, the report said.

