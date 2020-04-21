U.S. Surgeon General wears shirt made by Fort Wayne company

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Monday morning, United States Surgeon General Jerome Adams tweeted out a selfie of himself wearing a shirt that said, “Flatten the Curve” and, “If you can read this you’re too close.”

As it turns out, the shirt was designed and made at 18 Threads, based in Fort Wayne.

The owner of the company, Chad Bushee, said his wife’s parents are friends with Adams’ in-laws, who ordered the shirt.

Bushee said the goal of creating the shirt is to bring awareness to the community and local small businesses. He adds he’s working with some local business owners and plans to donate some of the proceeds from the shirt’s sales back to those businesses.

“It seems that Fort Wayne is a strong community and they do support local,” Bushee said.

“It seems as we go through this with the couple of stores we’ve had, this one being the first one, it seems like people are willing to help the local businesses and do what they can do to help.”

You can find the original tweet here.