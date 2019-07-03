U.S. Marshals warn of scam spoofing official phone numbers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The U.S. Marshals in the Northern District of Indiana is warning the public of an impostor phone scam where the caller pretends to be from the district’s office to trick people into sending money.

In a release sent by the district Wednesday, the scammers are using technology to modify the number on the caller ID to impersonate the U.S. Marshal Department. The callers attempt to collect a fine in connection to an arrest for failing to report for jury duty or other offenses. They then tell victims that they can avoid arrest by purchasing prepaid debit cards and read the card number over the phone to pay the fine. According to the release, the scammers sometimes provide information like badge numbers and names of actual law enforcement officials to sound credible.

The U.S. Marshals Department says the district will never ask for a payment over the phone for any reason. Anyone who receives one of these scam phone calls is encouraged to report them to the local FBI office and file a consumer complaint with the Federal Trade Commission.

If a scammer does provide a court order, it can be authenticated by calling the U.S. District Court clerk’s office.