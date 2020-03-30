U.S. Attorney’s Office urges public to be on lookout for coronavirus fraud

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Indiana is urging the public to be on the lookout for possible instances of fraud related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The following examples were given:

  • Anyone selling fake testing kits, cures or treatments for COVID-19
  • Websites seeking donations for illegitimate of non-existent COVID-19 charities
  • Fraudulent phone calls from individuals posing as health insurers seeking personal information
  • Phishing emails from entities posing as the CDC or WHO which may contain malware
  • Robocalls offersing medical supplies with no intent to deliver
  • Websites claiming to provide stimulus funds when consumers input their banking information
  • Fraudulent medical billing for procedures related to COVID-19
  • Threats to public officials advocating quarantines
  • Hoarding or price-gouging of necessary supplies
  • Threats to intentionally infect people with COVID-19

To report suspected coronavirus frauds, call 219-937-5656 OR 1-866-720-5721. You can also send an email to disaster@leo.gov.

More information can be found at https://www.justice.gov/coronavirus

