U.S. Attorney’s Office urges public to be on lookout for coronavirus fraud

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Indiana is urging the public to be on the lookout for possible instances of fraud related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The following examples were given:

Anyone selling fake testing kits, cures or treatments for COVID-19

Websites seeking donations for illegitimate of non-existent COVID-19 charities

Fraudulent phone calls from individuals posing as health insurers seeking personal information

Phishing emails from entities posing as the CDC or WHO which may contain malware

Robocalls offersing medical supplies with no intent to deliver

Websites claiming to provide stimulus funds when consumers input their banking information

Fraudulent medical billing for procedures related to COVID-19

Threats to public officials advocating quarantines

Hoarding or price-gouging of necessary supplies

Threats to intentionally infect people with COVID-19

To report suspected coronavirus frauds, call 219-937-5656 OR 1-866-720-5721. You can also send an email to disaster@leo.gov.

More information can be found at https://www.justice.gov/coronavirus

