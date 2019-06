FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – U.S. 33 is back open after a three-vehicle crash caused crews to shut it down Friday night.

Police and medics were called to the crash at the intersection of U.S. 33 and Johnson Road just before 10:00 p.m. Fort Wayne Police dispatchers confirm three vehicles were involved in the accident and three people suffered minor injuries.

U.S. 33 was closed at O’Day Road to the accident at Johnson Road as crews clear the scene. It has since been reopened.