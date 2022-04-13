ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Three people were killed in a crash on eastbound U.S. 30 at the Allen-Whitley county line Wednesday morning.

Four vehicles were involved in the crash, including a semi truck. The Whitley County Coroner has confirmed with WANE 15 that two people were killed and three were rushed to a hospital in critical condition. Another victim died later, WANE 15 learned.

All of the victims were in the same vehicle.

The eastbound lanes of U.S. 30 were closed for several hours while police investigated, and the westbound lanes were moving slowly. State police said the highway was reopened around 9:45 a.m.