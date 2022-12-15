FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Conversations continued on the U.S. 30 Corridor Project Thursday as the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) gave a presentation providing updates to a portion of the Corridor.

INDOT laid out their plan for the U.S. 30 Corridor Project, specifically U.S. 30 between Kroemer Stalhut roads. The meeting was held at Sweetwater Sound.

Attendees saw the plans INDOT has so far for the area and gave feedback. The goal is to reduce congestion, improve safety and accommodate future growth.

The project team takes feedback from these meetings and updates design plans. Hunter Petroviak, Public Relations Director with INDOT Northeast Indiana, said these meetings allow the public to be a part of the design process.

“We’ve had a lot of concerns from people, concerns about semis, buses, farm equipment. Will they still have access, won’t they have access, things like that. I think people have been saying, ‘Oh, they haven’t been listening to us.’ But I think this is proof that we are listening to them,” Petroviak said.

INDOT says the next step will be the public hearing next year.

“We take all the feedback that we’ve come with so far, all the different potential happenings for the roads and kind of come to the public with here’s what we think is best for this intersection … and kind of finalize some plans then,” Petroviak said.

The meeting went from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in Conference Room 1 of Sweetwater Sound located at 5501 US 30 West. If you were unable to attend but would still like to watch the presentation, you can access that here.