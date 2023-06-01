FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced overnight closures on U.S. 27 at the Fort Wayne Veterans Memorial Bridge.

Crews will begin the installation of decorative arches on June 6 and June 7. Both nights, work will start at 11 p.m. and wrap up by 5 a.m. the following morning.

During the closures, officers will be blocking traffic at the intersection of U.S. 27 and Main Street. Drivers will need to seek an alternate route during these time periods. All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.