‘U Can Crush Hunger’ food drive breaks record, exceeds goal

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Community Harvest Food Bank says they set a new record for food donations in their university canned food drive.
Six colleges and universities raised a total of 57,262 pounds of food, well above the goal of 50,000 pounds in the final week of the campaign.
- 1st Place: University of St. Francis 20,529 pounds
- 2nd Place: Manchester University with 17,773 pounds
- 3rd Place: Indiana Tech with 11,652,pounds
- 4th Place: Huntington University with 3,842 pounds
- 5th Place: Purdue Fort Wayne with 3,098 pounds
- 6th Place: Ivy Tech with 370 pounds
The food bank feeds 21,100 people every week, and last year distributed 13.8 million pounds of food to nearly 85,000 unique individuals.