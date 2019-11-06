‘U Can Crush Hunger’ food drive breaks record, exceeds goal

Manchester University came in second place in the “U Can Crush Hunger” food drive with over 17,000 pounds of food donated.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Community Harvest Food Bank says they set a new record for food donations in their university canned food drive.

Six colleges and universities raised a total of 57,262 pounds of food, well above the goal of 50,000 pounds in the final week of the campaign.

1 st Place: University of St. Francis 20,529 pounds

Place: University of St. Francis 20,529 pounds 2 nd Place: Manchester University with 17,773 pounds

Place: Manchester University with 17,773 pounds 3 rd Place: Indiana Tech with 11,652,pounds

Place: Indiana Tech with 11,652,pounds 4 th Place: Huntington University with 3,842 pounds

Place: Huntington University with 3,842 pounds 5 th Place: Purdue Fort Wayne with 3,098 pounds

Place: Purdue Fort Wayne with 3,098 pounds 6th Place: Ivy Tech with 370 pounds

The food bank feeds 21,100 people every week, and last year distributed 13.8 million pounds of food to nearly 85,000 unique individuals.