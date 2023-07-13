FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – This year’s Three Rivers Festival is focusing on local art and most of the concert performers are local groups.

Thursday night, Ty Causey and the Real Deal will headline the main stage.

Causey put his band together with other local talent more than 20 years ago. His keyboard player’s been with him for 25 years and most of the other band members have been with the group for at least 15 years.

The band will play a lot of well-known Motown hits at the TRF show. Causey describes their sound as “real good, feel good” music, playing a lot of R&B with some funk flavor.

Causey grew up in Fort Wayne and graduated from North Side High School. He’s performed at TRF before, and is excited to be back this year with so many other local bands.

“There’s crazy talent here [in Fort Wayne] in all genres of music,” Causey said. “I think it’s time for people to come out and see what Fort Wayne has to offer in the music system. It’s an honor for me to play and to entertain people from Fort Wayne and people who come into Fort Wayne because this is one of our biggest festivals.”

The gates open at Headwaters Park Thursday at 6 p.m. Music starts at 7 p.m. with Chris Worth. Ty Causey and the Real Deal will take the stage around 8 p.m. The DJ talents of Music Lover’s Lounge will close out the night with music until 11 p.m.

Tickets are $10 and available here.

Causey will also be performing Saturday night at Jazzworks at the Botanical Conservatory. That TRF affiliated event also offers great views of the festival fireworks finale.